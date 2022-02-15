Man fatally shot in West Philadelphia, woman in custody, police say

article

A man has died and a woman is in custody following a shooting in West Philadelphia Tuesday morning, according to police.

The incident occurred just after 9:30 a.m. on the 200 block of North 55th Street.

Police say a 34-year-old man was shot in the back of the head and the upper chest. He was rushed to the hospital by responding paramedics and was originally placed in critical condition.

He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital just before 10:30 a.m., police say.

Police say a woman was taken into custody immediately following the shooting and a gun was recovered at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

