Man in custody, school locked down after woman, 33, shot in neck in North Philadelphia

A North Philadelphia school went into a lockdown Tuesday morning as police investigated a shooting nearby.

The shooting happened on the 2400 block of Diamond Street around 8:30 a.m.

Police say a 33-year-old woman was shot once in the neck in the area. She was rushed to Temple University Hospital by responding officers and was listed in critical condition.

Police say a male was taken into custody following the shooting and a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Following the incident, the William Dick School went into a lockdown.

The investigation is ongoing.

