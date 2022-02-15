Man in custody, school locked down after woman, 33, shot in neck in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A North Philadelphia school went into a lockdown Tuesday morning as police investigated a shooting nearby.
The shooting happened on the 2400 block of Diamond Street around 8:30 a.m.
Police say a 33-year-old woman was shot once in the neck in the area. She was rushed to Temple University Hospital by responding officers and was listed in critical condition.
Police say a male was taken into custody following the shooting and a weapon was recovered at the scene.
Following the incident, the William Dick School went into a lockdown.
The investigation is ongoing.
