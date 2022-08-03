Man found dead behind wheel of crashed car in Frankford, police say

Authorities in Philadelphia say the driver of a car found smashed into a pole was shot to death by a passenger who fled the scene.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Torresdale Avenue and Gillingham Streets around 10 p.m. for reports of a crash and gunshots.

Police found a man believed to be in his 20s in the driver's seat of the crashed car suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, according to investigators.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that witnesses reported seeing a man stumble out of the passengers seat and flee the scene of the crash.

Investigators believe the driver was shot while the car was in motion, which caused it to slam into a pole on Torresdale and Gillingham.

The driver, who police have not identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests were reported immediately following the deadly shooting.