Man found guilty in connection with crash that killed 3 people

A man has been found guilty for killing three people with his car, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced.

21-year-old Myzeh Ross was found guilty of three counts of third-degree murder, along with other charges Monday.

Prosecutors said Ross was speeding down 52nd Street with seven teenagers in his car in August of 2022. They said he sped through a red light and hit a ride share car.

Both people inside the ride share car died. A teenager in Ross’s car also died.

"So that anyone who is thinking of getting into a car with a driver like that, doesn’t. So, anyone who is thinking of driving a car like that, doesn’t. So, anyone who appears to be suffering some confusion about whether he is driving on a street in the City of Philadelphia or playing Grand Theft Auto will understand the true consequences of what can happen," Krasner explained.

Ross is scheduled to be sentenced in early March.