Expand / Collapse search

Man found guilty in connection with crash that killed 3 people

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Man found guilty in connection with car crash that killed 3 people

A 21-year-old man has been found guilty in connection with a 2022 car crash that killed three people.

CENTER CITY - A man has been found guilty for killing three people with his car, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced.

21-year-old Myzeh Ross was found guilty of three counts of third-degree murder, along with other charges Monday.

Prosecutors said Ross was speeding down 52nd Street with seven teenagers in his car in August of 2022. They said he sped through a red light and hit a ride share car.

Related

Driver in deadly West Philadelphia crash that left 3 dead, several others injured arrested, police say
article

Driver in deadly West Philadelphia crash that left 3 dead, several others injured arrested, police say

Authorities say the 20-year-old driver was operating a Dodge Charger with seven passengers inside when he disregarded a red light, crashing into a Hyundai Elantra with a driver and two passengers inside.

Both people inside the ride share car died. A teenager in Ross’s car also died.

Related

Police: 2 killed, 9 injured after speeding car runs red light, crashes into another car in West Philadelphia
article

Police: 2 killed, 9 injured after speeding car runs red light, crashes into another car in West Philadelphia

Tragic scenes on a street corner in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning after a two-car crash left two people dead, and another two fighting for their lives.

"So that anyone who is thinking of getting into a car with a driver like that, doesn’t. So, anyone who is thinking of driving a car like that, doesn’t. So, anyone who appears to be suffering some confusion about whether he is driving on a street in the City of Philadelphia or playing Grand Theft Auto will understand the true consequences of what can happen," Krasner explained.

Ross is scheduled to be sentenced in early March.