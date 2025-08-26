Man found shot to death near 'large amount of cash' overnight in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A 26-year-old man was found fatally shot in the head on a sidewalk in Germantown overnight Monday. Investigators say over 30 shots were fired during the shooting, with many spent shells found feet away from the victim. Found near the victim's body, according to police, were a gun, four cellphones and a "large amount of cash."



What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 200 block of West Rittenhouse Street for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 26-year-old shooting victim lying on the sidewalk on the 5800 block of Marion Street suffering from multiple fatal gunshot wounds.

Investigators say over 30 shots were fired in the shooting, including many spent shell casings that were found "just a few feet away from the victim."

Police found a gun next to the victim, four cellphones, and a "large amount of cash" that was recovered from underneath a parked car.

What we don't know:

Police have not shared the victim's identity at this time.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the man was known to frequent the area where he was shot to death.