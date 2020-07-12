Man found shot in car on Atlantic City Expressway, police say

article

The westbound side of the Atlantic City Expressway was temporarily closed early Sunday morning while police investigated a shooting that left at least one man hospitalized.

Police say a car riddled with bullets was found by officers near Exit 7 in Egg Harbor Township just after 4 a.m.

According to authorities, a least one person inside the car was hit by gunfire and taken to an area hospital. The victim's condition is unknown.

Police are working to determine how many people were involved in the shooting and how many cars were hurt.

No arrests have been reported. This is an ongoing investigation.

