Man found shot on a North Philadelphia street in critical condition, police say

A man in his 40s was critically injured after someone shot him in the stomach in North Philadelphia.

Officials say police from the 26th District responded to the shooting at the intersection of North 7th Street and West Montgomery Avenue Friday night, just after 8:30.

Police found the man, thought to be in his 40s, lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his stomach.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

Police are actively investigating the shooting, but gave no details regarding a suspect or a motive.

