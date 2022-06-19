Man found shot to death in Juniata Park, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a fatal shooting in Juniata Park.

Officials say a person walking at Castor Avenue and Wingohocking Street noticed an unresponsive man at the location, Sunday night, just before 8:30.

Medics and responding officers saw the man had two gunshot wounds to the head. It was determined he died at the scene.

Police say an investigation into the circumstances of the man’s death is underway. No weapon has been recovered and no arrests have been made.