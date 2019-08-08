Man goes to Florida Walmart, inquires about purchasing weapon that 'would kill a lot of people'

article

Police are searching for a man who went to a Florida Walmart and inquired about purchasing a weapon that would kill a lot of people.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department says that they need the public's help in identifying the subject of surveillance photos captured at a Walmart on U.S. Highway 1.

They say that the male subject in the photo approached a sales clerk at the Walmart on Wednesday night and inquired about purchasing a weapon that could kill large amounts of people.

He is said to be between 50 and 60 years of age and has gray, black hair. He also has a goatee, stands at about five-feet, eight-inches tall, and weighs between 200 and 220 pounds. He was wearing a black short-sleeve polo shirt, light-colored shorts, and a black watch on his left wrist.

If anyone has any information pertaining to the identity of the above subject, please contact Detective B. Boice at 772-871-5172.

This story was written in Orlando, Florida.