Man hospitalized after standoff with Delaware State Police

A man has been hospitalized for evaluation after a standoff with Delaware State Police.

Police say Glenn Klebart had a gun and had made suicidal statements to his wife before he barricaded himself in the couple's home Saturday morning in Dover.

Klebart allegedly fired several shots at an unoccupied police car that was parked during the standoff.

Troopers persuaded Klebart to give himself up after about 90 minutes.

Police say charges are pending.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, seven days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text 741-741.

For suicide risk factors and warning signs, see here. For more information, visit the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.