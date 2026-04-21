Men armed with assault rifles rob Brinks truck in Philadelphia: police

The Brief Two men armed with assault rifles robbed a Brinks truck Tuesday in Philadelphia. The robbery happened on the 7200 block of Torresdale Avenu just before 10 a.m. No injuries were reported.



Investigators say two men armed with assault rifles robbed a Brinks truck in broad daylight Tuesday in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 7200 block of Torresdale Avenue just before 10 a.m. Tuesday for reports of an armored truck robbery.

Investigators say two men armed with assault rifles robbed a Brinks truck and made off with an undisclosed amount of money.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

Police have not provided a description of the suspects.