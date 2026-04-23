Man struck with handgun during confrontation in North Philadelphia market

The Brief Police are searching for a man seen on surveillance video striking another man in the face multiple times with a handgun during a confrontation inside a North Philadelphia market. Investigators say one of the strikes caused the gun to fire a round into the ceiling of the market. Both men argued outside the store before the suspect left in a silver Ford Crown Victoria.



Police are searching for a man accused of striking a shopper with a handgun during a confrontation inside a Philadelphia market.

What we know:

Investigators say the assault happened inside a grocery store on the 7900 block of Ridge Avenue on April 18.

Surveillance video shows the unidentified suspect enter the store and strike a man standing at the register in the head with a gun.

He is believed to be a Black man between 30–40-years-old, standing around 5'8" and 5'10".

The suspect strikes the victim two more times, video shows. One of the blows caused the gun to fire a round into the ceiling.

The suspect and the victim argued outside the store until police say the suspect got into a silver Ford Crown Victoria and left the area.

What you can do:

Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.

He is believed to be a Black man between 30–40-years-old, standing around 5'8" and 5'10".

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should reach out to the Philadelphia Police Department.