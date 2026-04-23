Man struck with handgun during confrontation in North Philadelphia market
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a man accused of striking a shopper with a handgun during a confrontation inside a Philadelphia market.
What we know:
Investigators say the assault happened inside a grocery store on the 7900 block of Ridge Avenue on April 18.
Surveillance video shows the unidentified suspect enter the store and strike a man standing at the register in the head with a gun.
He is believed to be a Black man between 30–40-years-old, standing around 5'8" and 5'10".
The suspect strikes the victim two more times, video shows. One of the blows caused the gun to fire a round into the ceiling.
The suspect and the victim argued outside the store until police say the suspect got into a silver Ford Crown Victoria and left the area.
What you can do:
Police are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.
He is believed to be a Black man between 30–40-years-old, standing around 5'8" and 5'10".
Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident should reach out to the Philadelphia Police Department.