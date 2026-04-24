Philadelphia weather: Showers on Saturday with temps diving into the 50s

The Brief A wet and chilly Saturday will spoil most of the weekend in Philadelphia. Showers will start on Saturday afternoon and last through midnight. Temperatures over the weekend will dip into the 50s.



A round of April showers and chilly temperatures will spoil the last weekend of the month in Philadelphia.

Forecasters expect an inch or more of rain to fall in most places when the wet weekend weather subsides on Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Forecasters expect a pleasant spring Friday across the Philadelphia area, with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the 70s.

Showers will start to creep in on Saturday morning, starting off as scattered pockets of rain and becoming more widespread.

Most of the area will see showers on Saturday afternoon, lasting through the overnight hours before wrapping up by midnight.

Some spotty rainstorms could follow in the wake of the storm on Sunday morning, but it will be a mostly dry finish to the weekend.

Along with the rain, temperatures will take a dive over the weekend, plunging into the 50s on both Saturday and Sunday.

What's next:

Sunshine will return on Monday and temperatures will rebound into the upper 60s.

Clouds will become more prevalent on Tuesday as a round of showers approaches by Wednesday.