Man in late 20's fatally shot in Overbrook Park

A man has been shot and killed in Overbrook Park, Philadelphia police said.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. Sunday, on the 1300 block of Westbury Drive.

According to authorities, an unidentified man, thought to be in his late twenties, was shot once in the chest.

Police rushed the victim to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said an investigation is underway. A weapon was recovered, but no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

