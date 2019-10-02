Man indicted in fatal shooting of 15-year-old girl at Atlantic City home

article

A man accused of fatally shooting of a teenage girl at an Atlantic City home has been indicted on aggravated manslaughter charges.

Atlantic County prosecutors say Nahquil Lovest also faces weapons charges and an aggravated assault count stemming from the July 25 shooting of 15-year-old Naimah Bell. The18-year-old

Pleasantville man was arrested the day after the shooting and has been jailed ever since.

Prosecutors say Lovest fatally shot Naimah Bell in the head at an Atlantic City home in July.

Bell, who lived in Pleasantville, was found shot in the head inside a home on the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

Lovest's attorney, Alex Settle, has said the shooting was an accident that occurred while his client was playing with the gun. Bell's death marked the seventh fatal shooting in the city this year and the third involving teenagers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.