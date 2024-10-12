Man killed after shooting in North Philadelphia: sources

A man has died in North Philadelphia after he became the victim of an armed person shooting him.

The gunfire broke out on the 2500 block of North Jessup Street Saturday afternoon, around 3:15, according to authorities.

First responders found the victim, whose identity was not immediately known, suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Police rushed him to Temple University Hospital, where he was initially listed in critical condition. Police sources tell FOX 29 the victim later died at the hospital.

Police are actively investigating, but have made no arrests.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.