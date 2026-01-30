Man killed in chain reaction crash overnight on Roosevelt Boulevard

The Brief A man is dead and another is critically injured after a chain reaction crash overnight on Roosevelt Boulevard. Police say a 55-year-old man and a 31-year-old man were involved in a crash on the northbound side of the road and leap over the concrete median to avoid being hit by oncoming cars when they were struck. The 55-year-old was pronounced dead and the 31-year-old is in critical condition.



A man is dead and another is fighting for his life after investigators say they were struck by a vehicle while trying to avoid a car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard.

What we know:

Police believe the early morning accident happened when two men, 31 and 55, were involved in a crash that left their cars disabled in the northbound lanes.

Investigators say the inoperable cars were then struck by oncoming traffic and the two men leaped over the concrete median to avoid being hit.

The two men were struck by a Toyota driven by a 21-year-old man after jumping onto the southbound side.

The 55-year-old man was pronounced dead shortly after medics arrived at the scene. The 31-year-old man was taken to Einstein Medical Center in critical condition.

Investigators say the 21-year-old called police and remained at the scene of the crash.

What we don't know:

The identity of the man killed in the crash has not been reported.