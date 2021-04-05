32-year-old man killed in Feltonville triple shooting, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left a man dead in the city's Feltonville neighborhood.
It happened on the 400 block of West Annsbury Street Monday around 7 p.m.
According to police, a 32-year-old man was multiple times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.
A 29-year-old woman was shot once in the hip and a 22-year-old man was shot once in the hand. They are both listed in stable condition at the hospital.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
