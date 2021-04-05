32-year-old man killed in Feltonville triple shooting, police say

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a triple shooting that left a man dead in the city's Feltonville neighborhood.

It happened on the 400 block of West Annsbury Street Monday around 7 p.m.

According to police, a 32-year-old man was multiple times. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died.

A 29-year-old woman was shot once in the hip and a 22-year-old man was shot once in the hand. They are both listed in stable condition at the hospital.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

