25 arrested, dozens of birds recovered in suspected cockfighting ring in Chester: SPCA

The Brief Authorities broke up a cockfight in Chester on Saturday, May 30, arresting 25 people. 52 live chickens and 3 deceased roosters were recovered, according to the Pennsylvania SPCA. The investigation is ongoing, and the birds are in PSPCA custody.



Over two dozen people were arrested following a raid at a suspected cockfighting operation over the weekend in Chester.

What we know:

The Pennsylvania SPCA says officers received a tip on Thursday about a planned cockfight ring at a property on Franklin Street. Surveillance showed people coming and going with animal carriers, and a search warrant was obtained once the activity was confirmed.

Credit: Pennsylvania SPCA.

Authorities say a cockfight was happening when officers raided the property and made 25 arrests. A total of 52 live chickens were recovered from the property, and three dead roosters were found, according to the SPCA.

What they're saying:

Nicole Wilson, Director of Animal Law Enforcement and Shelter Operations at the Pennsylvania SPCA, called cockfighting "one of the most brutal forms of animal cruelty.

"These birds are forced to fight to near death one cut at a time, suffering devastating injuries in the process," Wilson said.

What's next:

Cockfighting is a felony in Pennsylvania, and the PSPCA says it will work to prosecute those responsible.