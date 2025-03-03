Man killed outside West Philly home as wife heard fatal gunshots

The Brief A man was shot and killed outside his home in West Philadelphia Sunday night. He had just stepped outside when his wife heard several gunshots. A possible description of any suspects has yet to be released.



A husband and wife were at home in West Philadelphia late Sunday night when tragedy struck right outside their door.

What we know:

A 48-year-old man was found shot to death in the backyard of his home on the 900 block of North 47th Street around 11:20 p.m.

Moments after he stepped outside, police say his wife heard several gunshots.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the head, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Seven shell casings and two live rounds were recovered from the scene.

What we know:

The motive is still unknown. No arrests have been made, no weapons have been recovered, and no suspect descriptions have been released.

The victim's identity has also yet to be released.

Police are checking cameras in the area to help gather any evidence.