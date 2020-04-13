Man killed, toddler hurt after shooting in Olney Monday morning

article

A man has died and a young boy is in the hospital after Philadelphia police say they were shot while driving down a street in Olney Monday morning.

The incident occurred near North 2nd Street and Chelten Avenue around 9:15 a.m.

Police say a 22-year-old man was driving a white vehicle when he was shot at least once in the back of the head.

Responding officers rushed the victim to the hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries.

The second victim, a young boy approximately 2-3 years old, was also shot twice in the left arm. Medics transported the child to Einstein Medical Center where he was listed in stable condition.

No arrest have been made at this time.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP