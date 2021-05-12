Man locked himself inside Feltonville home after briefly holding woman captive in backyard, police say

article

Philadelphia police say a man was arrested after he briefly took a woman captive in a backyard and locked himself inside a bathroom Wednesday morning in Feltonville.

Officers from the 25th district were called to the 300 block of East Wyoming Avenue just before 11 a.m. after a property appraiser said she was locked inside the backyard of a home by a man.

The woman managed to escape unharmed as police arrived, according to an update from the department.

Police said the suspect then locked himself inside a first-floor bathroom and was possibly armed with a knife. A "mental health delegate" was called to the property after a barricade was declared around 11:15 a.m.

The suspect, who police have not identified, was taken into custody before noon.

