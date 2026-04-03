2 hospitalized after shooting in East Falls: police

The Brief Two people were shot and hospitalized Friday night in East Falls. Police have not released details about the victims or made any arrests. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.



Authorities are investigating a double shooting that left two people hospitalized Friday evening in East Falls, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police respond to shooting near Fox Street and West Abbottsford Avenue

What we know:

Officers responded to reports of gunfire around 8:11 p.m. near Fox Street and West Abbottsford Avenue and found two people with gunshot wounds.

Both victims were taken to Temple University Hospital for treatment, police said. Their names and current conditions have not been released.

SKYFOX was live over the scene:

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Police say no arrests have been made, and no weapons have been recovered at this time.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identities or conditions of the victims, and no suspects have been identified or arrested.