Driver in Hatboro hit-and-run that struck juvenile now cooperating with police

The Brief Hatboro Police say a black SUV hit a juvenile bicyclist at S York Road and School Road on Monday, March 30. The driver has now been identified and is cooperating with the investigation. Police are still asking for tips and video related to the crash.



Hatboro Police say they have identified the driver of a black SUV involved in a hit-and-run that injured a juvenile bicyclist at the intersection of S York Road and School Road on Monday, March 30. The driver is now cooperating with the investigation.

Police continue to seek information after crash

What we know:

Officers were dispatched to the scene on Monday, March 30, after a report of a vehicle hitting a juvenile on a bicycle.

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Police say the vehicle, described as a black Toyota or Toyota Highlander SUV with a partial license plate of MTX, briefly stopped before leaving the scene northbound on S York Road.

In an update Friday, police say the driver of the striking vehicle has been identified and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police reviewed video footage that captured the moment the SUV struck the juvenile in the middle of the intersection.

The video shows the vehicle pull over briefly before driving away.

Police are asking anyone who has information to call 215-675-2832.

What we don't know:

Police have not released the identity of the driver or the current condition of the juvenile bicyclist.

It is unclear if any charges will be filed.