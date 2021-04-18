Man on minibike fatally struck by driver who ran red light in East Falls, police say

article

Philadelphia police said a man died after a car ran through a red light and slammed into the minibike he was riding on Sunday evening in East Falls.

The fatal crash happened at the intersection of Roberts Avenue and Henry Avenue around 5 p.m., according to an update from the Philadelphia Police Department.

Investigators said the 25-year-old minibike driver was heading west on Roberts Avenue when he was struck by a 29-year-old man driving north Henry Avenue.

The unidentified victim was taken to Temple University Hospital where he died just before 5:30 p.m., police said.

Authorities did not report any arrests or charges following the deadly crash.

