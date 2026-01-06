Man robbed, shot while walking to friend's house overnight in Philadelphia: police

The Brief A 23-year-old man was shot during a mugging while walking to a friend's house overnight in Philadelphia. Police are searching for two suspects who they say stole the man's Rolex and chains before shooting him in the leg. Police are looking into whether the shooting is linked to recent robberies in the area.



Police are searching for two suspects after investigators say a man was robbed and shot while walking to a friend's house overnight Monday.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2100 block of North Creek Road around 1 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 23-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the right leg who reported that he was shot during a mugging by two men.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters that the victim had just parked his car and was walking to a friend's house when he was approached by two suspects.

After forfeiting his Rolex watch and chains, police say "for some reason" one of the suspects shot the robbery victim once in the leg.

Investigators say the suspects fled the shooting in a silver Nissan that was last seen driving towards Bustleton Avenue.

What they're saying:

Small said police are looking into whether this robbery is linked to other recent muggings in the area.

He urged caution while walking city streets at night.

"You always have to be very aware of your surroundings, especially if you see individuals approaching you and if you have any expensive jewelry, it should not be in plain sight at night," he said.