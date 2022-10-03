Man shot 10 times in Port Richmond, police say

article

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man critically injured after he was shot 10 times in Port Richmond on Monday night.

At around 7:52 p.m., police say they responded to the 2200 block of East Clearfield Street for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, police say they located a 40-year-old man suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities say the victim was shot eight times in the right arm, one time in the chest, and one time in the hip.

The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital where police say he was placed in critical condition.

No arrest was made in this incident and no weapons were recovered, authorities say.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.