Man shot 7 times sitting in vehicle in North Philadelphia

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  February 23, 2025 8:35am EST
Philadelphia
The Brief

    • Man found shot inside vehicle in North Philadelphia.
    • He was shot 7 times.
    • No possible is known at this time.

PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after a shooting erupted in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

What we know:

A man was found shot inside a vehicle on the 3200 block of West Lippincott Street shortly after 3 a.m.

He was suffering from seven gunshot wounds, and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

What we don't know:

A motive is still unknown, with no arrests made at this time, and no weapon recovered.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.

