Man shot 7 times sitting in vehicle in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after a shooting erupted in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.
What we know:
A man was found shot inside a vehicle on the 3200 block of West Lippincott Street shortly after 3 a.m.
He was suffering from seven gunshot wounds, and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.
What we don't know:
A motive is still unknown, with no arrests made at this time, and no weapon recovered.
The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Philadelphia Police Department.