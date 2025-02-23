Man shot 7 times sitting in vehicle in North Philadelphia

The Brief Man found shot inside vehicle in North Philadelphia. He was shot 7 times. No possible is known at this time.



An investigation is underway after a shooting erupted in North Philadelphia early Sunday morning.

What we know:

A man was found shot inside a vehicle on the 3200 block of West Lippincott Street shortly after 3 a.m.

He was suffering from seven gunshot wounds, and taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Multiple shell casings were found at the scene.

What we don't know:

A motive is still unknown, with no arrests made at this time, and no weapon recovered.