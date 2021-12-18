Man shot and killed inside home in Trenton, police say
TRENTON, N.J. - Authorities in Trenton are investigating after a shooting left one man dead early Saturday.
The incident happened at approximately 1:40 a.m. on the 400 block of Garfield Avenue.
Police responded to calls of a shooting and a male shot on the block. When police arrived, they found an adult male victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds inside the rear of a home.
He was taken to Capital Health Regional Medical Center and pronounced dead a short time later.
No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Tips can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.
