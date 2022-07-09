Man shot and killed inside Southwest Philadelphia home Saturday afternoon, police say

A man is dead Saturday afternoon after police say he was the victim of a daytime shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

Police responded after a man was reportedly shot inside the front entryway of a home on 7300 block of Sanderling Place around 12:30 p.m.

The 54-year-old victim suffered three gunshot wounds: the chest, shoulder and arm.

He was transported to Penn Presbyterian where he was pronounced dead.

Police say a weapon was recovered from the victim, but no arrest has been made.