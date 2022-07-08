Police: 12 shots fired in West Oak Lane shooting that killed 2 men

Two men are dead after they were shot at close range in West Oak Lane, police say.

According to authorities, police received 911 calls for a report of a shooting on the 1900 block of 68th Street just before 11 p.m. on Thursday night.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters when officers arrived on the scene they found two victims laying on the sidewalk next to each other.

Both men were shot multiple times in the chest and torso and they were bleeding heavily, authorities say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

According to Small, both victims, whose identities are unknown at this time, were pronounced dead at 11:54 p.m.

Investigators say more than 12 shots were fired from a semi-automatic weapon and the shell casings were found on the sidewalk near the victims.

No suspect is in custody and police are working to learn if surveillance video is available in the surrounding area, authorities say.