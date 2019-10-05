Man shot and killed inside West Philadelphia home

article

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a West Philadelphia home early Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just before 7 a.m. on the 100 block of North 62nd Street.

Police said the man, estimated to be in his 30s or 40s, suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and knee. He was transported to Lankenau Medical Center in severely critical condition, but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.

Authorities have yet to identify the deceased.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.