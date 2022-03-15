Man shot and killed while holding baby in car seat in Frankford, police say

article

Philadelphia Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 30-year-old man in Frankford.

According to officials, police were called to the intersection of Hawthorne and Harrison Streets for reported gunshots.

Upon arrival, the officers found the 30-year-old victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds all over his body.

Shell casings mark how many times a man was shot at Harrison and Hawthorne Streets, while he was holding a baby in a car seat,

The man was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Witnesses tell police the man was holding a car seat with a baby inside while he was being shot. The baby was said to be unharmed.

An investigation into the shooting is underway. No weapon has been recovered and no arrest has been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter