Man shot in car at Cherry Hill’s Liberty Bell Plaza; police investigating

The Brief A 61-year-old man was shot in a car at Liberty Bell Plaza in Cherry Hill on Wednesday, April 15. The victim is in stable condition at Cooper University Hospital. Police say the shooting appears isolated and no arrests have been made.



A man was shot in a vehicle at Liberty Bell Plaza on Route 70 East in Cherry Hill on Wednesday afternoon, according to Camden County Prosecutor's Office and the Cherry Hill Police Department.

What we know:

Officers responded around 3:53 p.m. to a report of a person shot in a car in the parking lot at 2083 Route 70 East.

Police say the victim, a 61-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound and taken to Cooper University Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

The shooting is being investigated as an isolated case, according to police.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.

What you can do:

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Timothy Jordan of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crimes Unit at (856) 365-3073 or Detective Bruce Erney of the Cherry Hill Police Department at (856) 432-8828.

Tips can also be sent to CAMDEN.TIPS.

What we don't know:

Police have not released information about a suspect, motive, or further details about the shooting.