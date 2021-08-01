Man shot during attempted robbery in Mayfair

A man is recovering after being shot in Mayfair early Sunday morning.

It happened just before 2:50 a.m. on the 6300 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say a 25-year-old man went into a gas station to use the atm.

A suspect went up behind him with a gun and attempted to rob him. A struggle ensued and the victim was shot in the leg.

The suspect ran off and the victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter