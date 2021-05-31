Man shot during robbery in Kensington, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been hospitalized after he was shot during a robbery, police say.
The incident happened Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Water Street.
Police say the victim was shot in the left elbow during a robbery. The suspect fled with the victim’s necklace.
The victim was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.
Police describe the suspect as a Black male with an afro.
An investigation remains underway.
