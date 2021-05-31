Expand / Collapse search

Man shot during robbery in Kensington, police say

Crime & Public Safety
PHILADELPHIA - A man has been hospitalized after he was shot during a robbery, police say.

The incident happened Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m. on the 2800 block of North Water Street. 

Police say the victim was shot in the left elbow during a robbery. The suspect fled with the victim’s necklace.   

The victim was taken by private vehicle to Temple University Hospital and is currently listed in stable condition. 

Police describe the suspect as a Black male with an afro. 

An investigation remains underway. 

