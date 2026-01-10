'Cruel and criminal': Dog thrown from moving vehicle in Bucks County

article

Police are asking for the public’s help after a dog was reportedly thrown from a moving vehicle and left along a roadway in Bucks County, an incident authorities described as criminal.

What we know:

According to police, officers are investigating a report that a dog was thrown from a moving vehicle and left along Old Bristol Pike.

Authorities said the act is being treated as a criminal matter and that charges will be pursued against anyone found to be involved. Investigators are also working to determine the ownership of the dog.

Police did not release details about the dog’s condition or when the incident occurred.

Police said they are actively working to identify the person or people responsible and are reviewing any available evidence.

Officials are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or noticed suspicious activity in the area to come forward.

What you can do:

Police are requesting tips from the public, including vehicle descriptions, dash camera footage, or surveillance video that may help with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Crichton by email at crichton@tullytownpd.org or message the department directly. Tips can be provided confidentially.