Eagles to face 49ers in Wild Card Weekend at Lincoln Financial

Eagles secure NFC East title

Philadelphia, with an 11-6 record, clinched the NFC East title and secured the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. They are the only NFC team to repeat as division champions from last year.

The Eagles will host the 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field, with the game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 11, the release states. The match will be broadcast on FOX and SportsRadio 94WIP.

49ers' playoff journey

What we know:

San Francisco finished the season with a 12-5 record but fell to the sixth seed after losing to Seattle, 13-3. This loss determined the NFC West division title and the No. 1 seed.

The 49ers were edged out by the Los Angeles Rams, who also finished 12-5, but won the tiebreaker to claim the fifth seed. San Francisco's last postseason encounter with the Eagles was in the 2002 NFC Championship Game, which Philadelphia won 31-7, according to the team.