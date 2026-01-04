Expand / Collapse search

Eagles to face 49ers in Wild Card Weekend at Lincoln Financial

Updated  January 4, 2026 10:31pm EST
Eagles resting starters for final home game of regular season

The Eagles will rest most of their starters for their final regular season game against the Washington Commanders.

The Brief

    • The Eagles are set to defend their Super Bowl title against the San Francisco 49ers during Wild Card Weekend. 
    • The Eagles will host the 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 11. 
    • Philadelphia, with an 11-6 record, clinched the NFC East title and secured the No. 3 seed in the playoffs.

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles are set to defend their Super Bowl title against the San Francisco 49ers during Wild Card Weekend, according to a press release. 

Eagles secure NFC East title

Philadelphia, with an 11-6 record, clinched the NFC East title and secured the No. 3 seed in the playoffs. They are the only NFC team to repeat as division champions from last year.

The Eagles will host the 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field, with the game scheduled for 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 11, the release states. The match will be broadcast on FOX and SportsRadio 94WIP.

49ers' playoff journey

What we know:

San Francisco finished the season with a 12-5 record but fell to the sixth seed after losing to Seattle, 13-3. This loss determined the NFC West division title and the No. 1 seed.

The 49ers were edged out by the Los Angeles Rams, who also finished 12-5, but won the tiebreaker to claim the fifth seed. San Francisco's last postseason encounter with the Eagles was in the 2002 NFC Championship Game, which Philadelphia won 31-7, according to the team. 

The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Eagles and Acme. 

