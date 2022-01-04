Man shot during robbery in North Philadelphia, police say

article

A man is making a recovery after he was shot during a robbery in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 3400 block of Germantown Avenue at approximately 5:15 a.m.

Police say during the robbery, a 27-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the side of his neck.

The victim walked into Temple University Hospital where he is currently listed in stable condition.

An investigation is active and ongoing, but no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

