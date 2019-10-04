Man shot, killed inside Frankford home Friday morning

article

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead in the city’s Frankford neighborhood Friday morning.

The shooting occurred just before 7:30 a.m. inside a home on the 5200 block of Oxford Avenue.

Officers responded to the home and found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the back. He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.

Police say no arrests have been made and no weapon was recovered.