Man shot multiple times overnight in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

Published 
Philadelphia
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Philadelphia Police Cruiser

PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times overnight in Southwest Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police. 

Police say the incident happened on S Redfield Street at 2:04 a.m. Sunday. 

According to authorities, a 5-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body. 

He was transported to a local hospital and placed in critical condition, police say. 

No arrests have been made, but a gun was recovered, according to police. 

