Man shot multiple times overnight in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
article
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times overnight in Southwest Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police.
Police say the incident happened on S Redfield Street at 2:04 a.m. Sunday.
According to authorities, a 5-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body.
He was transported to a local hospital and placed in critical condition, police say.
No arrests have been made, but a gun was recovered, according to police.
