Man shot multiple times overnight in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times overnight in Southwest Philadelphia, according to Philadelphia police.

Police say the incident happened on S Redfield Street at 2:04 a.m. Sunday.

According to authorities, a 5-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body.

He was transported to a local hospital and placed in critical condition, police say.

No arrests have been made, but a gun was recovered, according to police.

