Man shot several times in West Philadelphia by gunman who fled on bike, police say

A young man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot at point-blank range by a gunman who fled the scene on a bicycle.

Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Market and 60th streets around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police say a 20-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the neck, chest and side. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at least nine shots were fired when a gunman walked up to the victim and shot from close range.

Investigators used nearby crime cameras to discover that the alleged shooter used a bicycle to flee the scene before police arrived.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting.