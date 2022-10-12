Expand / Collapse search

Man shot several times in West Philadelphia by gunman who fled on bike, police say

PHILADELPHIA - A young man is fighting for his life after police say he was shot at point-blank range by a gunman who fled the scene on a bicycle. 

Officer from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the intersection of Market and 60th streets around 10:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting. 

Police say a 20-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds to the neck, chest and side. The victim was taken to a local hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters at least nine shots were fired when a gunman walked up to the victim and shot from close range.

Investigators used nearby crime cameras to discover that the alleged shooter used a bicycle to flee the scene before police arrived.

No arrests were reported immediately following the shooting. 