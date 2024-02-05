Man sought, accused of shooting man inside Upper Darby home: police

article

A man is being sought after police say he is wanted for murder and related offenses in Upper Darby.

Upper Darby police Department are looking for 31-year-old Yeicop Menjivar (or Yieco Menjivar Pacheco), who they say shot a man inside a home on Kent Road Sunday morning at around 2 a.m.

Image of 31-year-old Yeicop Menjivar provided by Upper Darby Police

Police say he was last seen driving toward Pennsylvania in a blue Honda Civic with license plate number LWH-4182.

He should be considered armed and dangerous.

If seen, please call 911 immediately.