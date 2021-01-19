Man sought in connection with September Ocean City assault, attempted luring

article

Police in Ocean City, New Jersey are asking the public’s assistance in identifying a man in connection with an attempted luring and assault that occurred Labor Day weekend 2020.

Man sought in connection with assault and attempted luring in Ocean City, N.J. Sept 5th, 2020.

Ocean City detectives say on September 5, just before noon, the man in question attempted to lure a juvenile female into his vehicle near 18th Street and Central Avenue. Detectives say this was in addition to an assault.

Black Jeep Grand Cherokee sought in connection with assault and attempted luring in Ocean City, N.J. Sept. 5th, 2020.

The suspect is between 50 and 60-years-old. He stands about 6’ and weighs about 230 pounds. He is seen driving a newer model, black Jeep Grand Cherokee, with a Pennsylvania tag. Detectives say the vehicle has dark front and rear tinted windows.

Authorities believe the man may be from the Philadelphia area.

Officials ask anyone with information regarding the incident, the man or the vehicle to please contact Detective Matt Crowley at 609-525-9133 or using email at mcc@ocnj.us or contact Sgt. Dan Lancaster at 609-525-9128 or email at dlancaster@ocnj.us. Tips can be anonymous.

