DC 33 update: Union still has to vote on tentative agreement reached with City of Philadelphia

The Brief Garbage piles are getting cleaned up around Philadelphia after District Council 33 returned to work. Libraries, pools and other city services impacted by the strike are now restored. Meanwhile, the 9,000 union members prepare to vote on the tentative agreement next week.



Philadelphia’s largest municipal workers' union, AFSCME District Council 33, is back to work and will soon vote on the tentative agreement reached early Wednesday morning.

What they're saying:

The union president, Greg Boulware, said the vote will be in-person at DC 33’s union hall next week, possibly as soon as Monday.

"It’s a democratic process. They have the ability to choose yes or no. If the members choose to accept it, that’s fantastic. If the members say no, then we will have to go back to the drawing board. I’m not happy now, that hasn’t changed," said Boulware. "I don’t feel like we’ve gotten enough and quite honestly, I probably will never feel that way."

What we know:

The union’s 9,000 members went on strike July 1 and were told to return to work on the morning of July 9.

The union represents the city workforce across multiple departments, including 911 dispatch, libraries, the airport, the Water Department, Parks and Recreation and sanitation.

On Thursday, the garbage piles around Philadelphia at temporary drop-off sites were cleared in several locations.

The other side:

Mayor Cherelle Parker expressed gratitude to her staff during a news conference Wednesday at City Hall and even became emotional as she proudly shared the tentative agreement.

"They were extremely happy tears, the mayor is very passionate she loves this city, and she wants us together and yesterday to show the emotion that she has for the love of this city and the citizens that are here," said Carlton Williams, the Director of Clean and Green Initiatives for Philadelphia.

Dig deeper:

Boulware said the three percent annual increase over three years and two-percent step increase will help, but it doesn’t change the economic narrative for District Council 33.

"I don’t know what there is to celebrate. You know, the same poor people that were poor yesterday are still poor today," said Boulware. "I’m proud of the work the executive board put in. I’m proud of the members for standing up. I’m proud of Philadelphians for supporting us but this is not the end of the battle."