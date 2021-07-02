Man stabbed in neck after fight outside Center City nightclub, police say

article

Police say a man was stabbed in the neck blocks away from where a fight started outside a Center City nightclub early Friday morning.

According to investigators, a man in his 20's was found stabbed in the neck near 11th and Walnut Streets around 2:30 a.m.

Police Inspector D F Pace told reporters that the victim ran several feet and was met by officers from the Jefferson Hospital Police Department who rushed him to the emergency room.

Investigators believe the stabbing stemmed from an "altercation" that started outside a nightclub on the 1300 block of St. James Street.

Police did not report any arrests immediately following the stabbing. No description of a suspect has been provided.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter