Man stabbed inside West Philadelphia laundromat, police say

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed inside a laundromat in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 5400 block of Chestnut Street around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the 55-year-old man was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

