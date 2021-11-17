Man stabbed inside West Philadelphia laundromat, police say
article
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a man was stabbed inside a laundromat in West Philadelphia.
It happened on the 5400 block of Chestnut Street around 2:40 p.m. Wednesday.
According to police, the 55-year-old man was stabbed multiple times. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he is listed in critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made and a weapon has not been recovered.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
