Man stabbed several times during fight at Cumberland County bus stop, police say

A Cumberland County man was charged after authorities say he stabbed another man during a fight at a bus stop Wednesday afternoon.

Officers from the Vineland Police Department were called to Soprano's Pizza around 3 p.m. for reports of a stabbing victim.

According to investigators, the victim was stabbed several times by James Smith during a fight at a bus stop a short distance from the pizzeria.

The victim, who police have not yet identified, was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden where he was placed in stable condition.

Police later found Smith, a Millville resident, at Landis Park on the 500 block of East Park Avenue.

Smith was charged with attempted homicide and weapons offenses, and was taken to the Cumberland County jail.