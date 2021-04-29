Man used crowbar, axe to steal thousands from laundromat in Ogontz, police say

Philadelphia police are searching for a man who they said used a crowbar and an ax to break into washing machines and a cash machine inside a laundromat in Ogontz last week.

Security video from inside the business on the 5900 block of Old York Road shows a Black man dressed in dark clothes and a Cincinnati Reds baseball cap enter through the front door around 2:45 a.m.

The man is seen swinging the ax several times at a washing machine then surveying the nearby cash machine. Police said the business owner reported $5,000 in cash stolen during the alleged robbery.

Police noted the suspect has a gray goatee and was wearing a distinctive black jacket with the word "Princess Bleu" written in white on the back.

Anyone with information on this incident should contact detectives at 215-686-8477.

