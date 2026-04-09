Man walking to corner store struck by stray gunfire from fight-turned-shooting in Philadelphia

The Brief Three people were struck by gunfire when a fight escalated into a shooting at a house party in Northeast Philadelphia on Wednesday night. A 24-year-old man was walking to a corner store when police say he was struck in the left calf. Two other shooting victims, 28 and 33, suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds when an unknown gunman opened fire during the fight.



Investigators in Philadelphia say a man walking to a corner store Wednesday night was struck by stray gunfire when a fight at a nearby party escalated into a shooting.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to Ditman and Knorr streets around 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the calf at a property on the 4500 block of Langshore Avenue.

Police believe the victim was walking to a corner store when he was struck by stray gunfire from a fight at a nearby house party.

Police say a 33-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were injured during the fight-turned-shooting that spilled outside the house.

They were brought to Frankford Hospital South for treatment. All three shooting victims are said to be in stable condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not reported any arrests and have not provided a description of a possible suspect.