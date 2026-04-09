Man walking to corner store struck by stray gunfire from fight-turned-shooting in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators in Philadelphia say a man walking to a corner store Wednesday night was struck by stray gunfire when a fight at a nearby party escalated into a shooting.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to Ditman and Knorr streets around 10 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Police found a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the calf at a property on the 4500 block of Langshore Avenue.
Police believe the victim was walking to a corner store when he was struck by stray gunfire from a fight at a nearby house party.
Police say a 33-year-old man and a 28-year-old man were injured during the fight-turned-shooting that spilled outside the house.
They were brought to Frankford Hospital South for treatment. All three shooting victims are said to be in stable condition.
What we don't know:
Police have not reported any arrests and have not provided a description of a possible suspect.